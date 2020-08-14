EU readies Belarus sanctions, confronts Turkey crisis

The European Union will on Friday begin the process of imposing sanctions on Belarus and express its support for Greece and Cyprus in their stand-off with Turkey

Foreign ministers from the 27 member states will join a hastily-arranged video conference hosted by Brussels' diplomatic chief Josep Borrell at 3:00 pm (1500 GMT).

The council had not been due to meet until talks in Berlin on August 27, but both crises are coming to a head, and several ministers are cutting into their summer break.

The EU has declared the situation in Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko has launched a crackdown on protests after his disputed re-election, a "matter of grave concern." But this does not go far enough for many members, especially Belarus' neighbours Poland and Lithuania, which is now hosting exiled opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Poland, Latvia and Lithuania say they are ready to act as mediators to try to resolve the post-election crisis, after a poll that Brussels has said was "neither free nor fair" But the ministers will also consider targeted sanctions, beyond the existing ban on sales to Belarus of arms and equipment that can be used in repression.

Russia has implicitly criticised the EU response, denouncing what its foreign ministry spokeswoman called "clear attempts at outside interference... aimed at causing a split in society and destabilising the situation." But Belarus' Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in a call with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis that Minsk is ready "for a constructive and objective dialogue with foreign partners." The soaring tensions in the eastern Mediterranean will also be high on the agenda, after France dispatched naval vessels and jet fighters to back up Greece and Cyprus.

Longstanding tension between Turkey and EU member state Greece escalated when Ankara resumed energy exploration in the region off the Greek island of Kastellorizo on Monday.

Turkey has dispatched the research ship Oruc Reis accompanied by naval vessels, prompting Greece to send its own ships to the area to monitor Turkey's work.

Brussels will be keen to show a united front at Friday's talks, but members will be cautious in dealing with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.