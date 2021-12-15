UrduPoint.com

EU Ready For Another Pandemic Christmas As 66% Citizens Vaccinated - European Commission

Wed 15th December 2021 | 09:36 PM

The European Union is prepared to face "another Christmas in pandemic mode" with more than 66% of people vaccinated, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said on Wednesday

"We are facing another Christmas in pandemic mode. But we are more prepared to fight the virus than ever. Over 66% of Europeans have received two shots," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

The Commission chief said that the 62 million people who have been administered booster shots is "the best currently available protection" against the new Omicron strain.

Christmas markets across Europe opened in December despite Omicron having been detected in 23 member states, including Germany with 82 cases, France with 59, and Norway with 109, as of December 12.

In January, the European Commission announced its plans to vaccinate 70% of the bloc's population by the end of summer 2021.

