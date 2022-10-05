UrduPoint.com

EU Ready For Diplomatic Solution On Ukraine If Circumstances Allow - Borrell

Published October 05, 2022 | 10:28 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU planned to launch a mission to train the Ukrainian military in mid-October, but at the same time assured of the EU's readiness to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine, "should the circumstances return to do so in a meaningful way.

"At the next Foreign Affairs Council on 17 October, I hope we can formally launch our training mission for Ukrainian armed forces. At the same time, we remain ready to pursue a diplomatic solution, should the circumstances return to do so in a meaningful way," Borrell said in a blog post.

