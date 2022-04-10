UrduPoint.com

EU Ready For Extraordinary Approach To Ukrainian Accession Bid - Von Der Leyen

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2022 | 07:40 PM

EU Ready for Extraordinary Approach to Ukrainian Accession Bid - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that the bloc will support Ukraine's parallel efforts to rebuild and seek EU membership once the conflict is over.

Von der Leyen told CNN in an interview that the eastern European nation belonged in Europe and its accession to the European Union might be viewed as an extraordinary case.

It usually takes an aspiring EU member state years to clear accession hurdles, von der Leyen admitted. She traveled to Kiev on Friday to hand Volodymyr Zelenskyy a membership questionnaire to launch the process.

