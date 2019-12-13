UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU 'ready' For Next Round Of Brexit After Johnson Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:05 PM

EU 'ready' for next round of Brexit after Johnson win

EU leaders said Friday they were ready for the next phase of Brexit, just hours after the resounding victory of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party that all but seals Britain's divorce from the bloc

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :EU leaders said Friday they were ready for the next phase of Brexit, just hours after the resounding victory of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party that all but seals Britain's divorce from the bloc.

The Europeans had widely expressed hope for a convincing victory in the British vote to achieve clarity in a crisis that has rocked Brussels since the British referendum to leave the bloc in June 2016.

EU negotiators are especially worried about the breakneck speed Johnson would like to strike a trade deal with Europe and any British effort to crack unity among the remaining 27 members.

"My point is very clear: we are ready.

We have decided what are our priorities," said EU President Charles Michel as he arrived to an EU summit where leaders will discuss the aftermath of the UK vote and Britain's planned departure from the bloc on January 31.

"I hope we will have loyal negotiations, good negotiations," added Michel, who coordinates EU summits for the bloc's 28 member states, that for now also includes Britain.

The former Belgian prime minister hoped for "an early ratification by the British parliament" of the exit agreement negotiated between London and the EU, "so that we can start the negotiations on the next phase calmly, quietly but with great determination".

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Europe Parliament Vote Divorce Brussels London Brexit January June 2016 All From Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Business moot for providing relief to private sect ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes to Settle All Differences on Road Map ..

16 seconds ago

One killed in roof collapse incident in Sialkot

19 seconds ago

City receives light rain in Sialkot

21 seconds ago

British PM Johnson arrives at Palace after vote wi ..

23 seconds ago

Standard Bank launches UnionPay card to provide co ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.