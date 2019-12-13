EU 'ready' for next round of Brexit after Johnson win

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :EU leaders said Friday they were ready for the next phase of Brexit, just hours after the resounding victory of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party that all but seals Britain's divorce from the bloc.

The Europeans had widely expressed hope for a convincing victory in the British vote to achieve clarity in a crisis that has rocked Brussels since the British referendum to leave the bloc in June 2016.

EU negotiators are especially worried about the breakneck speed Johnson would like to strike a trade deal with Europe and any British effort to crack unity among the remaining 27 members.

"My point is very clear: we are ready.

We have decided what are our priorities," said EU President Charles Michel as he arrived to an EU summit where leaders will discuss the aftermath of the UK vote and Britain's planned departure from the bloc on January 31.

"I hope we will have loyal negotiations, good negotiations," added Michel, who coordinates EU summits for the bloc's 28 member states, that for now also includes Britain.

The former Belgian prime minister hoped for "an early ratification by the British parliament" of the exit agreement negotiated between London and the EU, "so that we can start the negotiations on the next phase calmly, quietly but with great determination".