EU Ready for Possible Interruptions in Gas Supplies From Russia - Von Der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The European Union is prepared for possible disruptions in gas supplies from Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"And on another topic we are also ready in case that the Russian leadership decides to weaponize the energy issue," von der Leyen told a plenary session of the European Parliament.

During the last weeks, the EU has "looked into all possible disruption scenarios in case Russia decides partially or completely disrupt gas supplies to the European Union," the official said.

The bloc has also developed a set of emergency measures, which can be triggered in case of complete disruptions, she added.