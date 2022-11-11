EU Ready to Assist If Ukraine Makes Decision on Establishing Ceasefire - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The decision on a ceasefire in Ukraine should be taken by Kiev, if such a decision is made, the European Union will be ready to assist, a high-ranking EU official told reporters on Friday.

"As for the ceasefire, we have always said that the decision is up to Ukraine. Military logic does not always coincide with political or diplomatic logic. Conflicts end with peace talks, a ceasefire. But I believe that in the West we fully share the idea that Ukrainians should determine the moment (for a ceasefire), and we will undoubtedly provide assistance," the European official said.