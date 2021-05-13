EU Ready to Back Efforts for Authorities-Opposition Dialogue in Venezuela - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The European Union is ready to support efforts for dialogue between authorities and opposition in Venezuela, seeing this as only way to overcome crisis, European Commission Spokesperson Peter Stano told Sputnik.

"The EU is in regular contact with all stakeholders in Venezuela to foster peaceful dialogue and find a democratic and sustainable solution to the crisis in Venezuela. The EU will support all genuine Venezuelan-led dialogue efforts, since the only sustainable way out of the current crisis will be through political negotiations leading to credible, inclusive and transparent local, legislative and presidential elections," Stano said.