UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Ready To Continue Working On 'Strong Transatlantic Partnership' With US - Top Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

EU Ready to Continue Working on 'Strong Transatlantic Partnership' With US - Top Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The European Union will continue working on a strong partnership with the United States, the bloc's chief foreign policy representative Josep Borrell said Wednesday, the next day after the US presidential election.

The results are still being counted.

"The American people have spoken. While we wait for the election result, the EU remains ready to continue building a strong transatlantic partnership, based on our shared values and history," Borrell said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Election Twitter European Union United States

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

3 minutes ago

UVAS arranges motivational lectures for students, ..

18 minutes ago

Farmers will gather again to protest for their rig ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria S ..

30 minutes ago

Mina Rashid bags &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading ..

45 minutes ago

TV anchor Arnab Goswami says he has been beaten by ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.