EU Ready to Continue Working on 'Strong Transatlantic Partnership' With US - Top Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The European Union will continue working on a strong partnership with the United States, the bloc's chief foreign policy representative Josep Borrell said Wednesday, the next day after the US presidential election.

The results are still being counted.

"The American people have spoken. While we wait for the election result, the EU remains ready to continue building a strong transatlantic partnership, based on our shared values and history," Borrell said on Twitter.