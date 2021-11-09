EU Ready to Deploy Civil Protection Mechanism to Polish-Belarus Border

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The European Union is ready to deploy a civil protection mechanism to the border between Poland and Belarus if Warsaw requests this to enable the deliveries of humanitarian support for migrants, European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Polish President Andrzej Duda accused Minsk of blocking Polish deliveries of humanitarian assistance.

"In order to prevent a humanitarian crisis from developing, we have the possibility to provide support through the civil protection mechanism, as the mechanism can be triggered and support can be delivered very rapidly once the member state requests it," Spinant said at a briefing.