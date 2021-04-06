UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Ready To Engage With Ankara On Economic Cooperation, Migration - Michel

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:08 PM

EU Ready to Engage With Ankara on Economic Cooperation, Migration - Michel

The European Union is ready to engage with Ankara on economic cooperation, migration and people-to-people contacts, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The European Union is ready to engage with Ankara on economic cooperation, migration and people-to-people contacts, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Turkey to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Michel said that the EU officials had "frank discussions" with Erdogan on the future of relations between Ankara and Brussesl.

"In recent months we have witnessed a de-escalation. This is a positive development which must be sustained and enhanced. We have told President Erdogan that the EU is ready to put a concrete and positive agenda on the table based on three pillars: economic cooperation, migration, and people-to-people contacts and mobility.

Our engagement will be progressive, proportional, and reversible, and we hope Turkey will seize this window of opportunity," Michel said during a press conference.

The president of the European Council also said that the union appreciates Turkey hosting four million Syrian refugees.

"On migration, we appreciate Turkey's hosting of 4 million Syrian refugees and agree EU assistance be continued. The commission will soon present a proposal for the financing for Syrian refugees in Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon," Michel added.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey European Union Ankara Lebanon Tayyip Erdogan Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Progress of anti-encroachment operation being carr ..

2 minutes ago

28 kanals state land worth Rs 10 mln retrieved fro ..

2 minutes ago

Facebook in Irish watchdog sights over leak of 533 ..

2 minutes ago

Sanchez Criticizes Madrid Authorities for Talks on ..

4 minutes ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Says Visit to Turkey Meant to G ..

4 minutes ago

AU's Health Agency Assesses Ebola Risk Levels in D ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.