EU Ready To Expand Belarus Sanctions If Situation Does Not Improve - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:35 PM

EU Ready to Expand Belarus Sanctions If Situation Does Not Improve - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The European Union is ready to impose more sanctions on Belarus if the situation there does not improve, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the EU published the list with 44 people under sanctions in its official journal.

"EU supports the democratic right of Belarusian people to elect their President through free & fair elections. We condemn repression & violence against people exercising their fundamental rights. EU is ready to impose more restrictive measures if the situation does not improve," Borrell said on Twitter.

