UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Ready To Expand Belarus Sanctions If Situation Remains Unchanged - Council Of EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 09:27 PM

EU Ready to Expand Belarus Sanctions If Situation Remains Unchanged - Council of EU

The European Union is ready to expand sanctions against Belarusian entities and individuals if the situation in the country does not improve, the Council of the EU said Thursday, after the third package of sanctions entered force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The European Union is ready to expand sanctions against Belarusian entities and individuals if the situation in the country does not improve, the Council of the EU said Thursday, after the third package of sanctions entered force.

"The EU stands ready to support a peaceful democratic transition with a variety of instruments, including a comprehensive plan of economic support for a democratic Belarus. The EU also stands ready to adopt further sanctions, including on other economic actors, if the situation in Belarus does not improve," the council said in a statement.

Related Topics

European Union Belarus

Recent Stories

Hope Consortium expands its offerings through four ..

14 minutes ago

ADNOC prioritises youth development as it nurtures ..

14 minutes ago

ADIO’s expanded AED2 bn incentive programme targ ..

15 minutes ago

Department of Economic Development gives enterpri ..

15 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence has prioriti ..

30 minutes ago

UAE, UK advancing cooperation on climate action, s ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.