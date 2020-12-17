EU Ready to Expand Belarus Sanctions If Situation Remains Unchanged - Council of EU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union is ready to expand sanctions against Belarusian entities and individuals if the situation in the country does not improve, the Council of the EU said Thursday, after the third package of sanctions entered force

"The EU stands ready to support a peaceful democratic transition with a variety of instruments, including a comprehensive plan of economic support for a democratic Belarus. The EU also stands ready to adopt further sanctions, including on other economic actors, if the situation in Belarus does not improve," the council said in a statement.