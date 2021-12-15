EU Ready to Expand Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine in Case of Escalation - Von Der Leyen

The EU supports Kiev and is ready to expand sanctions against Russia in cooperation with partners in case of an escalation of the situation in eastern Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

"Further aggressive acts against Ukraine will have massive costs for Russia.

In June, the EU Council tasked us to come up with options and since then, we have been working on this in close cooperation with the US and other partners, we are prepared. There is a whole set of economic sanctions in place targeting the financial and energy sector and defense. Our response to any further aggression may take the form of a robust scaling up and expansion of these existing sanctions and, of course, we are ready to take additional unprecedented measures," von der Leyen said during her speech at the European Parliament plenary session.