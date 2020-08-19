EU Ready to Facilitate Peaceful Democratic Transfer of Power in Belarus - Von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters following a video conference with EU leaders on Wednesday that the European Union was ready to assist Belarus in the peaceful transition of power

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters following a video conference with EU leaders on Wednesday that the European Union was ready to assist Belarus in the peaceful transition of power.

"We stand ready to engage in all possible ways to accompany peaceful democratic transition of power in Belarus.

We support the opening of dialogue between authorities and the opposition, and there is strong support for the role of the OSCE. The OSCE might be seeking ways to facilitate dialogue in Belarus. Belarus is a member of the OSCE, it is not so much mediation but opening communication channels within Belarus," the EC president said.

European Council President Charles Michel, von der Leyen, and EU leaders discussed earlier this day the situation in Belarus in wake of protests against presidential election results, which saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term.