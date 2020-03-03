UrduPoint.com
EU Ready To Give Greece Over $700 Mln Amid Migration Crisis - European Commission Head

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:42 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The European Union is ready provide financial aid of 700 million Euros ($781 million) to Greece on the backdrop of the ongoing migrant crisis, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"We can provide financial assistance of 700 million euro to Greece. This consists of 350 million euro [$390 million] which is immediately available, plus an additional 350 million euro that can be requested as part of an amending budget," von der Leyen said.

She added that the EU border management agency, Frontex, is ready to assist Athens to deal with the crisis.

"Frontex is now getting ready to deploy a rapid border intervention team. Frontex is preparing the deployment of one off-shore vessel, and six coastal patrol vessels, two helicopters, one aircraft, three thermal vision vehicles, one hundred border guards in addition to the current 530. Border guards will be deployed by Frontex at the land and at the sea borders," von der Leyen said.

