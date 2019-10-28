UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Ready To Grant UK Flexible Brexit Extension - Draft Agreement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:41 PM

EU Ready to Grant UK Flexible Brexit Extension - Draft Agreement

Brussels has prepared a document that grants the United Kingdom until January 31, 2020, to exit the European Union with the option of leaving earlier if a deal is ratified, according to a draft agreement seen by The Guardian

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Brussels has prepared a document that grants the United Kingdom until January 31, 2020, to exit the European Union with the option of leaving earlier if a deal is ratified, according to a draft agreement seen by The Guardian.

The UK was set to exit on the Thursday deadline, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson's attempts to do so were thwarted earlier this month by the House of Commons as they voted down his negotiated deal and passed legislation to extend the withdrawal date, much to Johnson's resistance.

The draft agreement seemingly falls in line with the demands of British lawmakers, vowing to have the Brexit deadline "further extended until 31 January 2020" and grant the option of leaving at the beginning of any month following parliamentary approval.

"In the event that the parties to the agreement complete their respective ratification procedures and notify the depository of the completion of these procedures in November 2019, in December 2019 or in January 2020, the withdrawal agreement will enter into force respectively on [the first of the month of the relevant month]," the draft agreement read.

According to the newspaper, European Council President Donald Tusk has convinced EU leaders to give the UK time to settle internal debates, adding that a "no-deal Brexit" is completely off the table.

The document has not yet received official approval from all sides and is thus far only internally circulated, The Guardian wrote.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister European Union Brussels United Kingdom Brexit January November December 2019 2020 Event All From Agreement

Recent Stories

AJK President welcomes letters by US Congress memb ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;Shams&#039; in Sha ..

19 minutes ago

DG NAB KP public hearing on Oct 31

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Indepe ..

19 minutes ago

Belarus to Boost Security at Lithuanian Border Ami ..

5 minutes ago

Javeria, Bismah, Sadia hand Pakistan T20I series w ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.