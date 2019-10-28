EU Ready to Grant UK Flexible Brexit Extension - Draft Agreement

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Brussels has prepared a document that grants the United Kingdom until January 31, 2020, to exit the European Union with the option of leaving earlier if a deal is ratified, according to a draft agreement seen by The Guardian.

The UK was set to exit on the Thursday deadline, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson's attempts to do so were thwarted earlier this month by the House of Commons as they voted down his negotiated deal and passed legislation to extend the withdrawal date, much to Johnson's resistance.

The draft agreement seemingly falls in line with the demands of British lawmakers, vowing to have the Brexit deadline "further extended until 31 January 2020" and grant the option of leaving at the beginning of any month following parliamentary approval.

"In the event that the parties to the agreement complete their respective ratification procedures and notify the depository of the completion of these procedures in November 2019, in December 2019 or in January 2020, the withdrawal agreement will enter into force respectively on [the first of the month of the relevant month]," the draft agreement read.

According to the newspaper, European Council President Donald Tusk has convinced EU leaders to give the UK time to settle internal debates, adding that a "no-deal Brexit" is completely off the table.

The document has not yet received official approval from all sides and is thus far only internally circulated, The Guardian wrote.