BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The European Union is ready to introduce additional sanctions on Minsk if the Belarusian government does not end violence and launch probe into all abuses against protesters, spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday in his statement released in light of the recent death of a protester.

According to media reports, the protester, 31-year-old Roman Bondarenko, was killed in clashes late on Wednesday. The Belarusian Health Ministry confirmed his death on Thursday. The Investigative Committee started a probe.

"We expect the authorities to end the violence and persecution, to release immediately and unconditionally all arbitrarily detained persons, including political prisoners, and to investigate fully and transparently all human rights violations and abuses, and hold those responsible to account. The European Union has already imposed sanctions on 55 individuals responsible for violent repression and intimidation, and stands ready to impose additional sanctions," Stano said.