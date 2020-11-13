UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Ready To Impose Additional Sanctions On Minsk In Light Of Protester's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

EU Ready to Impose Additional Sanctions on Minsk in Light of Protester's Death

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The European Union is ready to introduce additional sanctions on Minsk if the Belarusian government does not end violence and launch probe into all abuses against protesters, spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday in his statement released in light of the recent death of a protester.

According to media reports, the protester, 31-year-old Roman Bondarenko, was killed in clashes late on Wednesday. The Belarusian Health Ministry confirmed his death on Thursday. The Investigative Committee started a probe.

"We expect the authorities to end the violence and persecution, to release immediately and unconditionally all arbitrarily detained persons, including political prisoners, and to investigate fully and transparently all human rights violations and abuses, and hold those responsible to account. The European Union has already imposed sanctions on 55 individuals responsible for violent repression and intimidation, and stands ready to impose additional sanctions," Stano said.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Media All Government

Recent Stories

PPP leader Jam Madad Ali dies of Coronavirus

15 minutes ago

Healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, daily excercise ..

21 minutes ago

Bollywood actors mourn death of stage and film act ..

39 minutes ago

European stock markets decline at open

21 minutes ago

Measures reviewed against smog

21 minutes ago

UK Embassy Declines to Comment on Detention of Rus ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.