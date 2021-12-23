(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The European countries will resort to sanctions in case of further "encroachment" on Ukraine's Sovereignty by Russia, French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clement Beaune, said on Thursday.

"All European countries reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine ... As all European countries and our American allies said, if there is an encroachment on the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, we will be ready to respond, including with sanctions, if necessary," Beaune said as broadcast by the French broadcaster France 2.

On Wednesday, 36 nations, including the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and a number of other countries warned Russia of "severe cost" in case in advances on Ukraine.

Kiev and its Western partners claim that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine and accuse it of troops build-up near the country's borders. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying its actions were purely defensive given NATO's increased military activity near Russian borders, and stressed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory in its national security interests.