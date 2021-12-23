UrduPoint.com

EU Ready To Impose Sanctions On Russia Over Ukraine's Sovereignty - Paris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:47 PM

EU Ready to Impose Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine's Sovereignty - Paris

The European countries will resort to sanctions in case of further "encroachment" on Ukraine's Sovereignty by Russia, French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clement Beaune, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The European countries will resort to sanctions in case of further "encroachment" on Ukraine's Sovereignty by Russia, French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clement Beaune, said on Thursday.

"All European countries reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine ... As all European countries and our American allies said, if there is an encroachment on the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, we will be ready to respond, including with sanctions, if necessary," Beaune said as broadcast by the French broadcaster France 2.

On Wednesday, 36 nations, including the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and a number of other countries warned Russia of "severe cost" in case in advances on Ukraine.

Kiev and its Western partners claim that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine and accuse it of troops build-up near the country's borders. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying its actions were purely defensive given NATO's increased military activity near Russian borders, and stressed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory in its national security interests.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia France Germany United Kingdom United States All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

21 minutes ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

51 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to ..

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to mark Ministry of Interior’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.