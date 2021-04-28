UrduPoint.com
EU Ready To Improve Relations With Russia If Moscow Shows Willingness - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:22 PM

EU Ready to Improve Relations With Russia if Moscow Shows Willingness - Borrell

The European Union is ready to improve relations with Russia if Moscow shows willingness for it, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday, adding that the sides should maintain channels of communication

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The European Union is ready to improve relations with Russia if Moscow shows willingness for it, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday, adding that the sides should maintain channels of communication.

"We will continue signaling to Russia that we are ready to engage in areas of clear interest. This is also true ... because we need to engage with Russia in areas which are of a clear shared interest. I mentioned JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], and we can add climate change," Borrell said during a press release.

The EU's top diplomat the sides should keep communication channels open.

"We need to maintain channels of communication with Moscow. I'm ready to do so. And we stand also ready to improve relations, if needed, if possible, with the Russian government, if they show a genuine willingness to do so, and certainly, with full respect of our values, principles, and interests," Borrell said.

More Stories From World

