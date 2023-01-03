EU Ready to Increase Trade, Investment Ties With Brazil Under New President Lula - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) The European Union stands ready to increase its economic ties, investment partnership and bilateral trade with Brazil under its new president, Lula da Silva, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"I have no doubt that President Lula's rule will help Brazil to return to a sustainable growth path. It offers an opportunity to expand our economic ties. Under the Global Gateway strategy, we stand ready to step-up EU investments in Brazil in the green, digital and fair transitions," Borrell stated.

The high-ranking EU official noted that the EU was the biggest investor and second biggest trade partner for Brazil, though economic relations between the sides had "not lived up to their full potential in recent years.

"

"Others, like China in particular, are expanding their role as commercial partner and source of investment in Brazil and Latin America. We need to reenergise our strategic partnership," Borrell added.

On Sunday, Lula was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil. He won the Brazilian presidential election in the runoff on October 30, defeating his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, by a close margin.