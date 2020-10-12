EU Ready to Introduce Further Sanctions Against Belarus, May Target Lukashenko -Council

The Council of the European Union approved the bloc's response to the recent events in Belarus and remains ready to introduce further sanctions, which may target even Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the council said Monday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The Council of the European Union approved the bloc's response to the recent events in Belarus and remains ready to introduce further sanctions, which may target even Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the council said Monday in a press release.

The council condemned the violence that occurred during the protests in Belarus and called for release of "all arbitrarily detained persons, including political prisoners."

"Against this background, the conclusions recall the restrictive measures imposed on 40 individuals responsible for the fraudulent nature of the presidential elections and the violent crackdown on peaceful protests, and state the EU's readiness to take further restrictive measures against entities and high-ranking officials, including Aleksandr Lukashenko, if the situation does not improve," the press release read.