EU Ready To Keep Current Level Of Support To Afghanistan For Next 4 Years- EU Commissioner

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 03:32 PM

The European Union is prepared to pledge 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to help Afghanistan for the next four years, Finland's International Partnerships Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The European Union is prepared to pledge 1.2 billion Euros ($1.4 billion) to help Afghanistan for the next four years, Finland's International Partnerships Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen said Tuesday.

"In 2016, the EU showed its strong commitment to Afghanistan by pledging 1.2 billion euros over a four-year period. It is my pleasure to announce today that we are ready to keep this level of support for the next four years," Urpilainen said at the pledging conference, co-hosted by governments of Afghanistan and Finland with the United Nations.

