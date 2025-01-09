EU Ready To Lead Ukraine Support 'if US Not Willing': Kallas
Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The EU's foreign policy chief on Thursday said that she hopes the United States will keep supporting Ukraine after president-elect Donald Trump takes office and that if not, the EU was ready to take the lead.
"I'm really sure that all the other members, and hopefully also the United States, are ready to continue with the support to Ukraine," Kaja Kallas said as she headed to a meeting of countries supporting Ukraine at a US base in Germany.
She added that "the European Union is also ready to take over this leadership if the United States is not willing to do so".
Speaking to journalists, she said that at this stage "we shouldn't really speculate" about future US support, adding that the US has significant interests in Europe and that it "is not in the interest of America that Russia will be the strongest force in the world".
"So I'm sure that (when) the leadership takes office, they can also see the bigger picture," she added ahead of Trump's January 20 inauguration.
Recent Stories
RAK Chamber discusses enhancing investment opportunities with US
Ajman's Department of Tourism Development to host Etihad Ajman Golf Championship
Mysterious disease causing rapid hair loss, baldness alarms India
Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi
SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-23
Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity prices: Energy Minister
Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid anger of Arab nations
PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket tournaments
Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024
Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4% in November 2024
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Assistant Attorney General at Fed ..
NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract for Taiwan subsea gas pipeline p ..
More Stories From World
-
EU ready to lead Ukraine support 'if US not willing': Kallas5 minutes ago
-
Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid anger of Arab nations2 hours ago
-
Venancio Mondlane, inspiring protests that rocked Mozambique3 hours ago
-
Pakistan manufactures freight wagons in joint-venture with Chinese company3 hours ago
-
Climate disasters drive unusually high losses in 2024: Munich Re3 hours ago
-
Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead4 hours ago
-
New twist in US-Cuba trademark fight over Havana Club rum4 hours ago
-
Rubber tappers forge sustainable future in Amazon4 hours ago
-
Blinken seeks to avert Syria turmoil with Europeans on final trip4 hours ago
-
Big drop in drug seizures at Belgium mega port as Latam busts soar4 hours ago
-
Australia recall McSweeney for Sri Lanka Tests, Connolly set for debut4 hours ago
-
Venezuela repression increases ahead of crunch anti-Maduro protests4 hours ago