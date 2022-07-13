EU Ready to Move Forward on Joint EU-NATO Declaration on Cooperation - Official

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The European Union is ready to forge ahead in negotiations with NATO on a new joint declaration as work on the European defense strategy, the Strategic Compass, is nearing completion, Secretary General of the EU External Action Service Stefano Sannino said on Tuesday.

The EU and NATO continue to elaborate a joint declaration on cooperation, which was to be signed at the end of 2021, but no signing was reported.

"I think that now the cycle of the adoption of the Strategic Compass and of the strategic concept is behind us, we are ready to move in this direction. I think that the joint declaration should be a relatively direct document, recalling the geopolitical context that we are facing in this moment, recalling the areas of cooperation that we have developed over a number of years with NATO," Sannino said at a joint session of the defense and foreign affairs committees of the European Parliament.

Furthermore, the EU and NATO should also explore the new areas of cooperation, including on hybrid threats, space, disruptive technologies and the impact of environment and climate change on security, he said, while stressing that the document "would be a very strong signal of our transatlantic transatlantic unity.

"

"Let me also mention that regardless the negotiation that we will have on the joint declaration, there is already ongoing a very substantial cooperation on between the EU and NATO. First of all, a very dense political dialogue that we have developed during this last year... The very practical element of our cooperation is the dialogue on resilience cooperation, on strategic communication and countering information manipulation, interference," Sannino added.

He also underscored the coherence between EU and NATO in the areas of defense planning and development efforts as well as "the flagship projects on the military mobility, which will continue to be at the very center of our common work."

