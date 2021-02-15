EU Ready to Offer Immediate Assistance to Countries Affected by New Ebola Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The European Union is ready to provide aid to countries affected by the Ebola disease, European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Monday, a day after the Guinean government declared the new outbreak of the deadly infection.

Guinea declared an outbreak of Ebola on Sunday, which already claimed at least three lives and caused seven infections in the country's south.

"We remain in close contact with the authorities in the affected countries, as well as humanitarian organizations, the WHO, and when necessary, we are available to help, and on any request coming from these countries, we would answer," Ujvari said at a briefing.

The spokesman noted that the disease was also detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, making it one of the nations eligible for the EU aid initiatives. The infection was registered there just several months after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the end of the six-month-long Ebola epidemic in the country.

He noted that the EU has allocated 200 million Euros ($242.5 million) to the development and production of vaccines against Ebola since 2014.