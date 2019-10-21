UrduPoint.com
EU Ready To Postpone Brexit Till February 2020 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 01:50 AM

EU Ready to Postpone Brexit till February 2020 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The European Union might give the United Kingdom until February next year to consolidate its deal on Brexit, the Times reported on Sunday, citing diplomatic sources.

Earlier in the day, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, whose country currently holds the presidency of the European Union, gave his consent to the postponement of Brexit until January 31, 2020 and called it "sensible," claiming that no-deal was in the interests of neither the EU, nor the UK.

According to the Times' sources, Brexit might take place either on the 1st or 15th over the next three months, provided that a deal is ratified by the UK parliament.

On Saturday, the UK House of Commons passed the so-called Letwin Amendment mandating Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request an extension to Brexit beyond October 31. The new deadline he has requested from Brussels is January 31, 2020.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk received a total of three letters from Johnson: an unsigned copy of the parliament's order to request an extension under the Benn Act, a personal letter in which he insists being against another extension, and a commentary from the UK ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, on that Johnson did not want to delay Brexit but had to comply with the Commons' decision.

