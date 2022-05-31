EU Ready to Provide 9 Billion Euros in Assistance to Ukraine - European Council President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) EU leaders, on the first day of the summit in Brussels, expressed their readiness to additionally provide 9 billion Euros ($9.7 billion) in assistance to Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter.

