UrduPoint.com

EU Ready To Provide 9 Billion Euros In Assistance To Ukraine - European Council President

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 03:50 AM

EU Ready to Provide 9 Billion Euros in Assistance to Ukraine - European Council President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) EU leaders, on the first day of the summit in Brussels, expressed their readiness to additionally provide 9 billion Euros ($9.7 billion) in assistance to Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter.

#EUCO will continue helping #Ukraine with its immediate liquidity needs, together with @G7. EUCO is ready to grant #Ukraine EUR 9 billion. Strong and concrete support to #Ukraine's reconstruction," Michel said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Twitter Brussels Euro Billion

More Stories From World

