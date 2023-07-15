EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Michel

The European Union would be ready to provide a financial contribution to a project that will establish a rail connection between Armenia and Azerbaijan, European Council President Charles Michel said on Saturday

"The construction of the railway connection should be undertaken forthwith. The EU would ready to provide financial contribution. Some details still require clarification, but positions on this topic are now getting closer, and options are being actively explored," Michel told reporters, following a trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.

Michel added that he had reaffirmed his intention to invite both Pashinyan and Aliyev to hold another meeting in Brussels after summer and also take part in a five-party meeting with leaders of France and Germany on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in the Spanish city of Granada in October.

Earlier in the day, Michel, Pashinyan and Aliyev met in the Belgian capital to discuss normalization of the relations between Baku and Yerevan, progress in talks on a peace treaty and the issue of the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, among other things.