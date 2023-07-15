Open Menu

EU Ready To Provide Funding To Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Michel

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 11:42 PM

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Michel

The European Union would be ready to provide a financial contribution to a project that will establish a rail connection between Armenia and Azerbaijan, European Council President Charles Michel said on Saturday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The European Union would be ready to provide a financial contribution to a project that will establish a rail connection between Armenia and Azerbaijan, European Council President Charles Michel said on Saturday.�

"The construction of the railway connection should be undertaken forthwith. The EU would ready to provide financial contribution. Some details still require clarification, but positions on this topic are now getting closer, and options are being actively explored," Michel told reporters, following a trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.

Michel added that he had reaffirmed his intention to invite both Pashinyan and Aliyev to hold another meeting in Brussels after summer and also take part in a five-party meeting with leaders of France and Germany on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in the Spanish city of Granada in October.

Earlier in the day, Michel, Pashinyan and Aliyev met in the Belgian capital to discuss normalization of the relations between Baku and Yerevan, progress in talks on a peace treaty and the issue of the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, among other things.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France European Union Germany Yerevan Baku Brussels Armenia Granada Progress Azerbaijan October

Recent Stories

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

7 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

7 minutes ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

7 minutes ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

7 minutes ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

7 minutes ago
 Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sou ..

Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sound System Act

42 minutes ago
Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

42 minutes ago
 Musk Comments on US Sending Cluster Munitions to U ..

Musk Comments on US Sending Cluster Munitions to Ukraine, Says Fate 'Hates Hypoc ..

42 minutes ago
 Meeting assures cooperation to maintain law & orde ..

Meeting assures cooperation to maintain law & order during Muharram

42 minutes ago
 Titanic Director Cameron Rejects Rumors About Talk ..

Titanic Director Cameron Rejects Rumors About Talks to Create Series on Titan Su ..

49 minutes ago
 Pb govt taking steps to ensure Rs 8500 per maund c ..

Pb govt taking steps to ensure Rs 8500 per maund cotton price to farmers: ACS So ..

41 minutes ago
 Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) Board meeting ..

Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) Board meeting held

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World