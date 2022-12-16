UrduPoint.com

EU Ready To Relax Sanctions Against Key Russian Fertilizer Producers - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 06:45 PM

EU Ready to Relax Sanctions Against Key Russian Fertilizer Producers - Reports

The European Union is ready to relax sanctions for Russian companies with significant involvement in fertilizer production to ensure stable exports of food products, especially to Africa, the Euractiv news portal reported on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The European Union is ready to relax sanctions for Russian companies with significant involvement in fertilizer production to ensure stable exports of food products, especially to Africa, the Euractiv news portal reported on Friday.

On Friday, the EU adopted the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, with new restrictive measures not targeting trade in agricultural and food products. European Council President Charles Michel said earlier in the week that the delay in the adoption of measures was due to the desire not to jeopardize global food security.

According to the news portal, EU states could unfreeze money of Russian chemical and fertilizer companies to finance shipments of these products to Africa under the deal reached within the bloc on Thursday after a group of EU countries including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal argued that current sanctions create extreme difficulties for exports of fertilizers to third states.

At the same time, Euractiv noted that the transaction could be rejected if there are some national security concerns, and any country that wants to unfreeze Russian assets for shipments of food products has to consult the European Commission first before actually making the decision.

Poland and Lithuania, which had been last in the EU to lift their opposition to the agreed measure, have reportedly warned other member states granting exemptions to Russian fertilizer companies would "open a Pandora's box" in terms of complications regarding further sanctions against Russia and Moscow's response to them.

Related Topics

Africa Exports Moscow Russia France European Union Germany Same Spain Belgium Portugal Lithuania Netherlands Money Opposition

Recent Stories

Syrian scholar visits The University of Faisalabad ..

Syrian scholar visits The University of Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 8th anniversary of APS tragedy held at school

8th anniversary of APS tragedy held at school

3 minutes ago
 QWP urges for strategy to grant relief to people

QWP urges for strategy to grant relief to people

3 minutes ago
 vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbel ..

Vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbelievable Camera Features at An ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

4 hours ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.