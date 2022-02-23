MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The European Union is ready to respond with "severe measures" against Russia in the event of further escalation in Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday after his phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Call with @SecBlinken to discuss #Russia's aggression and illegal actions against #Ukraine. We are prepared to answer to potential next steps with further severe measures. The EU and the U.S. stand united," Borrell tweeted.