EU Ready to Sanction More People Over Allegedly Destabilizing Moldova - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union is ready to impose more sanctions against individuals allegedly involved in attempts to destabilize Moldova after the bloc sanctioned prominent Moldovan opposition politicians, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The European Union is ready to impose more sanctions against individuals allegedly involved in attempts to destabilize Moldova after the bloc sanctioned prominent Moldovan opposition politicians, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, the bloc imposed sanctions against Ilan Shor, the founder of Moldova's opposition Sor party, and Vladimir Plahotniuc, a former Moldovan legislator, for "actions destabilizing" Moldova. The list also includes Moldovan politicians Gheorghe Cavcaliuc, Marina Tauber, and Russian businessman Igor Chaika.

"This is the first time we made use of this dedicated sanction regime for Moldova. But this list is not final, we are ready to use this new regime any time again if we see attempts to destabilize Moldova economically or politically," Borrell said during the ceremony of the launch of the European Union Partnership Mission in Chisinau.

The EU official also stated that the recently sanctioned individuals were linked to efforts "to destabilize Moldova" through "planning of violent demonstrations, by financial misconduct" and "unauthorized export of capital."

Shor's party was actively involved in staging anti-government protests in Chisinau in late 2022-early 2023. Protesters accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis and record levels of inflation, while putting political pressure on its opponents.