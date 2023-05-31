UrduPoint.com

EU Ready To Sanction More People Over Allegedly Destabilizing Moldova - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 10:49 PM

EU Ready to Sanction More People Over Allegedly Destabilizing Moldova - Borrell

The European Union is ready to impose more sanctions against individuals allegedly involved in attempts to destabilize Moldova after the bloc sanctioned prominent Moldovan opposition politicians, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The European Union is ready to impose more sanctions against individuals allegedly involved in attempts to destabilize Moldova after the bloc sanctioned prominent Moldovan opposition politicians, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, the bloc imposed sanctions against Ilan Shor, the founder of Moldova's opposition Sor party, and Vladimir Plahotniuc, a former Moldovan legislator, for "actions destabilizing" Moldova. The list also includes Moldovan politicians Gheorghe Cavcaliuc, Marina Tauber, and Russian businessman Igor Chaika.

"This is the first time we made use of this dedicated sanction regime for Moldova. But this list is not final, we are ready to use this new regime any time again if we see attempts to destabilize Moldova economically or politically," Borrell said during the ceremony of the launch of the European Union Partnership Mission in Chisinau.

The EU official also stated that the recently sanctioned individuals were linked to efforts "to destabilize Moldova" through "planning of violent demonstrations, by financial misconduct" and "unauthorized export of capital."

Shor's party was actively involved in staging anti-government protests in Chisinau in late 2022-early 2023. Protesters accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis and record levels of inflation, while putting political pressure on its opponents.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Chisinau Vladimir Putin Moldova Government Opposition

Recent Stories

French Finance Minister Warns of Additional Taxes ..

French Finance Minister Warns of Additional Taxes If Food Prices Not Reduced

13 seconds ago
 UN Special Envoy on Myanmar to Conclude Her Assign ..

UN Special Envoy on Myanmar to Conclude Her Assignment on June 12 - Spokesperson

14 seconds ago
 Ghizer education department initiates sessions on ..

Ghizer education department initiates sessions on mental health

16 seconds ago
 Mozambique's President Ready to Assist Settlement ..

Mozambique's President Ready to Assist Settlement of Ukrainian Crisis - Minister

18 seconds ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Se ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury

9 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy imposes fines worth AED65.9mn ..

Ministry of Economy imposes fines worth AED65.9mn on 137 DNFBP companies in Q1

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.