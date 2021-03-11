EU Ready to Sanction Those Responsible for Atrocities in Myanmar - Human Rights Envoy

The European Union is ready to adopt restrictive measures against those responsible for human rights violations in Myanmar, EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The European Union is ready to adopt restrictive measures against those responsible for human rights violations in Myanmar, EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore said on Thursday.

"The EU stands ready to adopt restrictive measures targeting those directly responsible, while avoiding measures that could adversely affect the people," Gilmore told the UN Human Rights Council.