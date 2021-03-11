UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Ready To Sanction Those Responsible For Atrocities In Myanmar - Human Rights Envoy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:02 PM

EU Ready to Sanction Those Responsible for Atrocities in Myanmar - Human Rights Envoy

The European Union is ready to adopt restrictive measures against those responsible for human rights violations in Myanmar, EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The European Union is ready to adopt restrictive measures against those responsible for human rights violations in Myanmar, EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore said on Thursday.

"The EU stands ready to adopt restrictive measures targeting those directly responsible, while avoiding measures that could adversely affect the people," Gilmore told the UN Human Rights Council.

Related Topics

United Nations European Union Myanmar

Recent Stories

China's auto exports further expand in February

1 second ago

Fire erupts in house after lightening strikes

2 seconds ago

Face mask row gets bawdy in Bolsonaro's Brazil

4 seconds ago

Head of Fukushima Operator Skips Annual Visit to W ..

6 seconds ago

Sanjrani to win senate chairmanship: Ali M.Khan

3 minutes ago

Police finalize security plan for Shab-e-Miraj

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.