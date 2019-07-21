UrduPoint.com
EU Ready To Scrap Tariffs On Key US Industry Exports - German Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 09:00 PM

EU Ready to Scrap Tariffs on Key US Industry Exports - German Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The European Union is ready to scrap duties on key US industrial exports to prevent more taxes on its car sales to the United States, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in an interview out Sunday.

"We have already said we are ready to bring tariffs on important industrial products down to zero. This would eliminate accusations that US car tariffs are lower than EU ones," he told Die Welt newspaper.

Altmeier said the European Union would offer US exporters other incentives, including sparing them the need to certify their products under EU laws.

US President Donald Trump said in May he might slap tariffs of up to 25 percent on EU cars and auto parts but postponed the decision until November

Altmeier warned that a tit-for-tat tariff war between the two allies would hurt both economies. Germany has invested heavily in US car production, creating thousands of jobs. German cars made at US plants, he said, account for a bulk of US car exports.

