EU Ready to Send Quake Aid to Syria If Asked - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The European Union is ready to assist Syria's quake relief efforts if needed, although unlike Ankara, Damascus has made no request so far, EU humanitarian aid spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Monday.

A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Turkey and Syria overnight, toppling thousands of homes and killing more than 2,100 people in both countries. The European Union sent rescuers to Turkey in response to its request to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

"When we are talking about the civil protection mechanism, we are able to provide this help because Turkey has come to us for assistance. Turkey has activated the mechanism for now. We don't have such a request from the Syrian side.

However, if this occur, we will do our utmost to mobilize assistance in that direction as well," Ujvari told reporters in Brussels.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the quake was the most powerful to hit his country in more than eight decades. The Turkish Health Ministry put the death toll at 1,651, with another 11,119 people injured. The Syrian authorities said, in turn, that at least 538 people had been killed and 1,353 injured in the country as a result of the disaster.

Both Syrian and Turkish presidents said they were offered and had accepted assistance from Russia. The Kremlin said Russian rescuers would head for Syria in the coming hours.