EU Ready To Start Talks With UK On Gibraltar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:33 PM

The EU said on Tuesday it is ready to start negotiations with Britain on post-Brexit arrangements regarding Gibraltar, a British territory jutting out from southern Spain

The European Council, representing the EU's 27 member states, said in a statement that the bloc's negotiating position had been adopted and the European Commission -- the EU's executive -- can now start the talks.

The European Council, representing the EU's 27 member states, said in a statement that the bloc's negotiating position had been adopted and the European Commission -- the EU's executive -- can now start the talks.

"The aim of the negotiations is to establish a broad and balanced agreement between the EU and the UK in respect of Gibraltar in view of the particular geographical situation and specificities of Gibraltar," it said.

Gibraltar was not included in the trade treaty the EU and Britain struck late last year that sets out the basis of their relationship and mechanisms for resolving disputes.

Gibraltar's inhabitants voted overwhelmingly against Brexit. They now face big problems as their tiny territory, dependent on Spain economically and for labour, copes with its effects.

Spain, which has long sought to regain control of the territory it lost to Britain in 1713, has a working agreement with Britain under which it manages the border with Gibraltar, allowing it to continue to be part of the Schengen passport-free zone.

But that arrangement -- and the details on how it works -- has to be put into a formal treaty, requiring the negotiations between Brussels and London.

A spokesman for Gibraltar's government said the territory's chief minister was expected to make a statement on the negotiations later Tuesday.

Officials in Gibraltar and in the British government are sceptical over the EU's negotiating mandate, which the Commission presented in July.

They are especially guarded on the degree of control Spain would have over the border, and the extent of EU law applied to the flow of goods over it.

