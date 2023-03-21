EU Ready to Supply Lethal Weapons to Partners, Starting With Niger, Somalia - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The European Union is ready to supply lethal weapons to the bloc's partners, starting with Niger and Somalia, as it did for Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"Our partners are increasingly interested in lethal support, yes, what we have done for Ukraine can and will be done for others, and the first assistance measure to provide lethal equipment for African partners Niger and Somalia will be adopted soon," Borrell said at the EEAS Schuman Security and Defence Partnership Forum.