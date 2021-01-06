UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Ready To Support Further Integration In Persian Gulf - Borrell

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

EU Ready to Support Further Integration in Persian Gulf - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The European Union is ready to promote the further integration between the Persian Gulf states following the settlement of the crisis in Qatar's relations with other Arabian monarchies, EU foreign policy chief said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the 41st summit of the leaders of the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was held in Saudi Arabia. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the leaders of the Arab monarchies decided to meet in person instead of holding the event in online format. The meeting resulted in signing of a communique that symbolizes the end of 3.5-year blockade of Qatar by neighboring states and all the sides expressed commitment to strengthen the regional unity. The reconciliation was believed to be, in particular, brokered by the United States, especially by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who helped to bring the positions of Qatar and other countries of the region closer before the end of President Donald Trump's term in the White House.

"The European Union welcomes these significant developments as they will considerably strengthen regional stability and restore GCC unity and cooperation in full.

We commend in this respect the mediation role played by Kuwait all along, as well as by the US. The EU stands ready to support further regional integration within the Gulf Cooperation Council and to strengthen its long-standing partnership with the GCC," the statement said.

Qatar has been under a diplomatic and economic blockade since June 2017, when Saudi Arabia and other monarchies accused it of meddling in their affairs and sponsoring terrorism. Doha has consistently denied the accusations, insisting that the neighbors' discontent with its economic successes was behind their hostile policies.

As a sign of reconciliation, on the eve of the summit, Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of the blockade of Qatar, the opening of the land border between the two countries, and the lifting of the ban on the crossing of its airspace by Qatari aircraft and sea by Qatari ships.

Related Topics

White House European Union Kuwait Trump Qatar Doha United States Saudi Arabia June Border 2017 Event All Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Emirati Judo team to participate in Doha Masters t ..

30 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar and Shan Masood are likel ..

39 minutes ago

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

60 minutes ago

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

1 hour ago

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

1 hour ago

Egyptian legend Mahmoud El Khatib visits Dubai Spo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.