EU Ready to Take Fresh Start in Trade Relations With US - German Economy Minister

The European Union is ready to take a fresh start in trade and customs relations with the United States, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said at a press conference on Monday after the completion of video talks with EU trade ministers

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The European Union is ready to take a fresh start in trade and customs relations with the United States, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said at a press conference on Monday after the completion of video talks with EU trade ministers.

"We intend with all EU member states and the US to try to take a fresh start in trade policy. The EU implements trade policy, therefore we support the European Commission ... in assessing new rapprochements with the US and concluding new agreements ... including in the field of industrial duties," Altmaier said.

He added that the goal of the talks would be "to further reduce duties, not to increase them."

The issue of unilateral US duties on metals from the EU could be resolved in negotiations with the new US administration, Altmaier said.

"In terms of the ongoing duties on steel and aluminum, which have been checked all the time in the unilateral decision but fortunately have never been adopted, we believe that we can achieve a position with the new administration where this raising duties on individual products will no longer be necessary," he said.

"A significant number of member states see a new opportunity to change trade policy relations in the US election-related changes, resolve trade conflicts with the US, and generally contribute to a more orderly, multilateral and anti-protectionist global trade relationship," the minister added.