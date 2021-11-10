EU Ready to Toughen Sanctions Against Belarus Over Migrants on Border With Poland - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The European Union is ready to expand and tighten sanctions against the Belarusian authorities in connection with the influx of migrants to the border with Poland, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"We will impose sanctions on everyone who participates in the targeted transportation of migrants into the country. (President of Belarus Alexander) Lukashenko must understand that his calculation does not work. By the way, this does not exclude the expansion of sanctions in other sectors of the economy in the future," Maas said as quoted by the German Foreign Ministry.