The European Union remains committed to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is looking for ways to enhance its resilience, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Thursday

"Let me use this opportunity to once again reaffirm our commitment to supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We stand ready to use all tools at our disposal and we are looking for ways to enhance Ukraine's resilience," Borrell said at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Brussels.

Borrell echoed the position expressed by President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday.

The latter said that the EU fully supports Ukraine and is ready to expand existing sanctions against Russia or "to take additional restrictive measures" if perceived tensions are aggravated.

Tensions are currently running high as Ukraine has accused Russia of mobilizing troops at the border and preparing an invasion. In a Tuesday video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden affirmed Washington's support of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning of "strong economic measures" if Russia allows the situation to escalate. Putin, in turn, reiterated that the responsibility should not fall entirely on Russia, since it is NATO that is increasing its military presence near Russian borders.