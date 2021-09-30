UrduPoint.com

EU Readying For Climate Neutrality, Stresses Need For Better Regulation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:29 PM

EU readying for climate neutrality, stresses need for better regulation

The European Union (EU) needs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by four percent per year over the next eight years in order to achieve climate neutrality, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in Brussels on Wednesday

LJUBLJANA/BRUSSELS, Sept. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:The European Union (EU) needs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by four percent per year over the next eight years in order to achieve climate neutrality, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in Brussels on Wednesday.

"This is a huge task in itself, and it can't be achieved without a huge transformation of our industries," Sefcovic, who is in charge of interinstitutional relations and foresight, told a news conference after a meeting of the EU member states' ministers responsible for industry and the internal market.

At the Competitiveness Council meeting, the ministers emphasized the need to improve the regulatory framework to increase the EU's competitiveness, the Slovenian EU Presidency said on its website.

"Our task is to ensure that industry and the economy make the most of the opportunities provided by the transition to climate neutrality," the Presidency said.

The ministers highlighted that the transition to climate neutrality will have to take into account the national specifics and that affordable decarbonized electricity is a prerequisite for the success of the green transition.

Related Topics

Electricity European Union Brussels Gas Market Industry

Recent Stories

President directs GSV for revival of football in P ..

President directs GSV for revival of football in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new tradi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securiti ..

15 minutes ago
 ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

30 minutes ago
 France, Czechia Agree on Purchase of 52 French How ..

France, Czechia Agree on Purchase of 52 French Howitzers - Czech Defense Ministr ..

1 minute ago
 UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveri ..

UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

45 minutes ago
 RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking t ..

RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking the opening of Expo 2020

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.