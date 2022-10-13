EU Readying for Possibility of Russia Using Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine - Spokesman

The European Union is preparing for all contingencies associated with the conflict in Ukraine, including a possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia, the lead EU spokesman for the external affairs said Thursday

The EU and NATO have been ramping up the rhetoric about the threat of a Russian nuclear attack in recent months, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to accuse the West of nuclear blackmail.

"The brinkmanship and the gamble, including the nuclear gamble played by President Putin can have far-reaching consequences if indeed delivered.

In case of the use of nuclear weapons or deployment of nuclear weapons or nuclear devices this would be a total game-changer," EU's Peter Stano said.

"This is something totally unacceptable and, of course, we as the European Union, the member states are preparing for any possible contingency. Coordination is the word here, of course," he added.

Stano spoke shortly after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell threatened Russia that its troops would be "annihilated" by a "powerful answer from the military" in case Russia launched a nuclear attack against Ukraine.