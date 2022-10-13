UrduPoint.com

EU Readying For Possibility Of Russia Using Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 08:27 PM

EU Readying for Possibility of Russia Using Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine - Spokesman

The European Union is preparing for all contingencies associated with the conflict in Ukraine, including a possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia, the lead EU spokesman for the external affairs said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The European Union is preparing for all contingencies associated with the conflict in Ukraine, including a possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia, the lead EU spokesman for the external affairs said Thursday.

The EU and NATO have been ramping up the rhetoric about the threat of a Russian nuclear attack in recent months, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to accuse the West of nuclear blackmail.

"The brinkmanship and the gamble, including the nuclear gamble played by President Putin can have far-reaching consequences if indeed delivered.

In case of the use of nuclear weapons or deployment of nuclear weapons or nuclear devices this would be a total game-changer," EU's Peter Stano said.

"This is something totally unacceptable and, of course, we as the European Union, the member states are preparing for any possible contingency. Coordination is the word here, of course," he added.

Stano spoke shortly after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell threatened Russia that its troops would be "annihilated" by a "powerful answer from the military" in case Russia launched a nuclear attack against Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Nuclear Threatened European Union Vladimir Putin Lead All From

Recent Stories

Muslim World League presenting true image of Islam ..

Muslim World League presenting true image of Islam: Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim

35 seconds ago
 Supreme Court seeks report regarding flood relief ..

Supreme Court seeks report regarding flood relief activities in Sindh

36 seconds ago
 4 killed over old enmity in Peshawar

4 killed over old enmity in Peshawar

38 seconds ago
 HMC staff directed to ensure cleanliness in city, ..

HMC staff directed to ensure cleanliness in city, Latifabad areas

6 minutes ago
 ITP delivers lecture to bike riders of food delive ..

ITP delivers lecture to bike riders of food delivery company

6 minutes ago
 SSP Khairpur vows to maintenance of law & order

SSP Khairpur vows to maintenance of law & order

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.