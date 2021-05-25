UrduPoint.com
EU Reaffirms Commitment To Two-State Principle In Israel-Palestine Conflict Settlement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

EU Reaffirms Commitment to Two-State Principle in Israel-Palestine Conflict Settlement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) EU leaders welcome the Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire and reaffirm their unwavering commitment to a settlement based on the so-called two-state solution formula, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

Heads of EU member states are meeting in person in Brussels from Monday-Tuesday. Among other topics, they discussed the recent 11-day armed conflict between Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip and the ceasefire concluded on May 20.

"We welcome the ceasefire. This is an important and necessary stage.

We are convinced that it is necessary to achieve a lasting result and we have reaffirmed our commitment to a two-state settlement," Michel said in opening remarks at the council.

The "two-state solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a principle, proposed and promoted by the United Nations since 1974, that envisions a peaceful coexistence of two independent sovereign states. Its implementation remains stalled, however, as the two parties have not yet agreed on where the border between them would run and who would own Jerusalem.

