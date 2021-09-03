EU Reaffirms Support for Lithuania, Latvia, Poland in Migration Row With Belarus - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union reaffirms its support for member states that share borders with Belarus and is ready to take measures if the situation with undocumented migrants keeps worsening, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The European Union reaffirms its support for member states that share borders with Belarus and is ready to take measures if the situation with undocumented migrants keeps worsening, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"The ministers are standing in solidarity with Lithuania, Latvia and Poland and we are ready to take all measures to support them if the situation will continue doing so [deteriorating]," Borrell said at a press conference after the Informal meeting of EU's foreign ministers in Slovenia.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have accused Minsk of letting migrants cross Belarusian border into the EU states. On Thursday, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a decree to impose the state of emergency in the country's regions that border Belarus.

Meanwhile, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said this week that Minsk had been inviting the bloc to discuss migration since the spring, but the invitation was rejected.