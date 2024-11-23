Open Menu

EU Recalls Envoy To Junta-run Niger: Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

EU recalls envoy to junta-run Niger: spokesperson

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The European Union said on Saturday it had recalled its envoy from Niger because the ruling junta had questioned the way the bloc delivered aid to the West African country.

"The EU has therefore decide to recall its ambassador to Niamey for consultations in Brussels," an EU spokesperson said.

Niger had on Friday accused the EU ambassador of distributing 1.3 million Euros ($1.35 million) in humanitarian aid to non-governmental organisations in the country without first informing the authorities.

It has asked for an audit of the way the funds were managed.

Since taking power in a coup in July 2023, the Sahel nation's military rulers have turned their backs on former colonial ruler France and have grown increasingly frosty towards the European Union.

