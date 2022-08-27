UrduPoint.com

EU Receives Guarantees From Pristina On Entry Documents For Serbs - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2022 | 11:28 PM

EU Receives Guarantees From Pristina on Entry Documents for Serbs - Borrell

Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has guaranteed to the European Union that Serbs will be able to freely move across the border while using their identification documents, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has guaranteed to the European Union that Serbs will be able to freely move across the border while using their identification documents, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade was ready to partially accept the requirements of the Kosovo-Albanian authorities in Pristina for entry documents into the region under certain conditions and EU guarantees.

"Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel freely between Kosovo & Serbia using their ID cards.

The EU just received guarantees from PM Kurti to this end," Borrell tweeted.

The EU official also announced that Serbia "agreed to abolish entry/exit documents for Kosovo ID holders."

The recent escalation between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1. The controversial move pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on the condition that the roadblocks are removed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Pristina Belgrade Serbia August September Border All From

Recent Stories

Over 80 Injured, 12 Dead in Clashes in Tripoli - H ..

Over 80 Injured, 12 Dead in Clashes in Tripoli - Health Ministry

9 minutes ago
 President Erdogan commiserates with PM on loss of ..

President Erdogan commiserates with PM on loss of lives in floods

9 minutes ago
 Verstappen bosses Belgian qualifying but pole goes ..

Verstappen bosses Belgian qualifying but pole goes to Sainz

9 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboar ..

Cricket: England v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

12 minutes ago
 India declares mentally unsound person as terroris ..

India declares mentally unsound person as terrorist to defame Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 England beat South Africa by an innings and 85 run ..

England beat South Africa by an innings and 85 runs in 2nd Test

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.