MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The European Union has received a request from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to hold consultations on the Nord Stream 2 agreement between the United States and Germany, EU Spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Friday.

"We do confirm receipt of the non-verbal from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in which our partners requested consultations referring to Articles 274 and 378 of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. The articles evoked refer to cooperation on infrastructure under the trade related energy chapter of the DCFTA title and to energy cooperation under the title of economic and sectoral cooperation," Massrali told a press briefing.