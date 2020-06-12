EU Receives Political Mandate to Develop, Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Across Continent

The European Union has received a political mandate from member states to distribute a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 across the continent, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides said Friday

"I am pleased that from today's Council we received a clear political mandate to proceed (TBC) with our strategy to get to a safe and effective vaccine for all who need it in Europe and find a permanent solution to the COVID-19 crisis," Kyriakides said in a press release after a virtual meeting of EU health ministers earlier in the day.

The European Union will also take a leading role in stockpiling protective equipment and medical devices in preparation for any future pandemics, as part of the bloc's new EU4Health initiative, the commissioner stated.

"EU4Health is about massively scaling up resources to be better prepared to react to crises and protect our citizens. For the first time, we will create strategic stockpiles of protective equipment, medicines, and medical devices in case of crises," Kyriakides stated.

On May 28, the European Commission launched the EU4Health program, which will see the bloc invest a total of 9.4 billion Euros ($10.3 billion) to boost the preparedness of member states' health systems.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 1.4 million cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in the countries of the EU, European Economic Area, and the United Kingdom since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of more than 170,600 people.