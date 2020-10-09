EU Receives Proposals on List of Sanctions Over Navalny Case - Source

The European Union has received proposals from two EU member states on a sanctions list related to the incident with Alexey Navalny, a EU source told reporters in Brussels

The European Council is already working on this issue, but there is no time to carry out legal procedure until Monday, when meeting of the EU foreign ministers' council is scheduled, he added.

There will be no formal decision on Monday, but a political agreement on the principle that some individuals and organizations will be sanctioned may be expected, the source said.